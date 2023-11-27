Portland public schools announce agreement with teachers’ union

(MENAFN) Late Sunday, Oregon's largest school district, Portland Public Schools, announced that it had reached a tentative agreement with its teachers' union, paving the way for approximately 45,000 students to return to school on Monday. The agreement, still pending final approval, follows over three weeks of disrupted classes due to a teacher strike that began on November 1.



While the tentative deal addresses issues related to pay, class sizes, and planning time, it is subject to approval by the teachers who have been on the picket line. Additionally, the school board needs to grant its approval, but the union and the school district agreed to allow classes to resume while the voting processes take place. Students within the district missed 11 days of school before the start of the weeklong Thanksgiving break.



Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero expressed relief at the prospect of students returning to school, acknowledging the challenges faced by both students and teachers during the prolonged strike. The agreement's approval would mark a crucial step towards normalizing school operations in the district.



The teachers' union viewed the tentative deal as a significant victory, emphasizing improvements in areas such as classroom size, teacher salaries, health and safety measures, and mental health support for students grappling with the ongoing impact of the pandemic. To compensate for the missed school days, students will make up the time by shortening the winter break by a week and adding extra days in the new year.



Portland Teachers Association President Angela Bonilla hailed the contract as a "watershed moment" for students, families, and educators in Portland. She emphasized that educators, along with families, students, and allies, played a crucial role in securing improvements across key issues, ensuring that schools receive the necessary additional investment. The agreement reflects a collaborative effort to address the concerns raised during the strike and move towards a resolution beneficial to all stakeholders in the education system.

