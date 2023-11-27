Legal complaint claims Meta engineered platforms to hook kids

(MENAFN) A recently unsealed legal complaint, part of a lawsuit filed by the attorneys’ general of 33 states in late October, alleges that Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, intentionally engineered its social platforms to captivate children. The complaint, initially made public in redacted form, asserts that Meta was aware of receiving millions of complaints about underage users on Instagram but disclosed only a fraction of those accounts.



According to reports from The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, documents cited in the complaint reveal that several Meta officials admitted to designing products that exploit psychological vulnerabilities in young users, including impulsive behavior, susceptibility to peer pressure, and an underestimation of risks. Additionally, Facebook and Instagram, despite being against company policy, were acknowledged as being popular among children under the age of 13.



Meta responded to these allegations in a statement to The Associated Press, claiming that the complaint misrepresents its efforts over the past decade to enhance the safety of the online experience for teenagers. The company highlighted having "over 30 tools to support them and their parents." Regarding barring younger users, Meta argued that age verification poses a "complex industry challenge."



Instead of solely shouldering the responsibility for preventing underage usage, Meta proposed a shift in focus. The company advocates for placing the onus on app stores and parents, suggesting that federal legislation should mandate app stores to obtain parental approval whenever individuals under 16 download apps. This statement comes amid intensifying scrutiny on social media platforms regarding their impact on younger users and their commitment to user safety.

