Significant Improvement In Minimum Temperature At Most Places In Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar -There was a significant improvement in the minimum temperature at most places in Kashmir, providing some relief to the residents from the intense cold conditions, even as a thick layer of fog engulfed the valley, officials said on Monday.
The ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir was the only weather station in the valley where the minimum settled below the freezing point at minus 1.2 degree Celsius.
The officials said Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 3.5 degrees Celsius up from zero degree Celsius the previous night.
ADVERTISEMENT
They said the minimum in Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley in south Kashmir, settled at 2.6 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag town registered a low of 2.8 degrees Celsius.
The officials said the tourist destination of Pahalgam in south Kashmir Anantnag district recorded a low of 1.5 degrees Celsius. Read Also Srinagar Records -1 Deg Celsius Slight Respite From Cold In Kashmir As Mercury Rises
The minimum in Kupwara town in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius.
A thick layer of fog engulfed the valley on Monday morning. However, there was not much of an impact on the air traffic at the Srinagar airport due to the fog.
The Met Office has said shallow to moderate fog is likely to continue till Tuesday at many places in Kashmir.
The weather is generally cloudy at most places of Jammu and Kashmir and it will likely remain such with light rain or snow at isolated places till Tuesday.
From Wednesday, there are chances of light to moderate rain or snow at fairly widespread places with the possibility of thunderstorms or lightning at a few places over two days.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN27112023000215011059ID1107489869
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.