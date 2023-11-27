-->


Economy Ministry Creates Opportunity For Entrepreneurs Based On Unified Register


11/27/2023 6:12:08 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Economy Ministry of Azerbaijan has started creating a Unified Register of Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Entrepreneurs, Azernews reports.

The ministry informs that after the registry is created, it will be integrated into the electronic government information system.

The creation of the register was reflected in the law on the development of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, adopted by the Milli Majlis on December 2 last year and approved by President Ilham Aliyev on January 26 this year.

