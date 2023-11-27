Economy Ministry Creates Opportunity For Entrepreneurs Based On Unified Register

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The Economy Ministry of Azerbaijan has started creating a
Unified Register of Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Entrepreneurs, Azernews reports.
The ministry informs that after the registry is created, it will
be integrated into the electronic government information
system.
The creation of the register was reflected in the law on the
development of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, adopted
by the Milli Majlis on December 2 last year and approved by
President Ilham Aliyev on January 26 this year.
