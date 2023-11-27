Azerbaijan Is Represented At IX International Scientific And Expert Forum In Moscow

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan is represented at the IX International Scientific and
Expert Forum "Primakov Readings", which started today in Moscow.
The two-day forum on the theme "Horizons of post-globalisation" is
being held at the International Trade Centre, Azernews reports.
The Primakov Readings is an international summit aimed at
promoting dialogue on trends in global politics and economics among
high-ranking experts, diplomats, and decision-makers. The summit is
named in honor of the academician and statesman Yevgeny
Primakov.
The forum is expected to be attended by more than 1,300 people,
including representatives of the Russian and foreign scientific and
expert communities, officials, politicians, diplomats, and
representatives of business circles.
This year's event will feature more than 80 leading foreign
experts in international security, politics, and economics from
more than 30 countries, including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh,
China, Egypt, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Syria, Syria, the United
States, Turkiye and Uzbekistan.
On the second day of the forum, participants will discuss the
situation around the South Caucasus, including Russia's cooperation
with the countries of Central Asia and the South Caucasus, as well
as PRC-US relations and the development of the global South.
The forum is organized by the Institute of World Economy and
International Relations (IMEMO) and is held in Moscow, Russia.
Approximately 50 leaders from think tanks, universities and the
diplomatic community from more than 30 countries participate in the
Readings each year.
Deputy Director of the Firudin Bay Kocharli Republic Children's
Library Zahira Dadashova will represent Azerbaijan at the
international forum. The forum will focus on scenarios of the
development of international relations, challenges in the sphere of
international security, and new models of interaction between
States, corporations, and other entities.
The Primakov Readings are intended both to commemorate Primakov
and to continue to develop his ideas through international
dialogue. The discussions will center on political risks for the
world energy markets, Russia's cooperation with the countries of
Central Asia and the South Caucasus, the relationship between China
and the United States, and the development of the countries of the
Global South. The participants will also discuss the balance of
power in the Baltic region and the prospects for Russia's relations
with the countries of the Middle East and the African
continent.
The event is organized by the Primakov Institute of World
Economy and International Relations, Russian Academy of Sciences,
with the assistance of its partners Primakov Center for
International Cooperation, World Trade Center, and the Russian
Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The project is supported by the
Presidential Grants Foundation.
