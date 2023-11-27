SPECA Countries Transform Garabagh Into Platform For Economic Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Mazahir Afandiyev
Having paid attention to the processes that are taking place now
in our ever-changing globe, we can see that the world's countries
primarily require economic and political stability and peace.
States and governments that organize these types of discussions
through international platforms understand that healthy dialogue
and increased cooperation are the primary mechanisms for achieving
sustainable development and better, more effective organization of
the emerging new political architecture.
Today, Azerbaijan continues its commitment to partnership and
cooperation on all international platforms based on mutual respect
and trust, successfully proving to the entire community the path to
sustainable development. The multi-vector economic policies
executed under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership during the
previous 20 years, as well as the excellent management model used,
have had a considerable impact on the development of not just the
South Caucasus but also the Central Asian region.
In general, our country has created relations with Central Asian
governments in multilateral forms based on mutual respect and
confidence in recent years; the President of Azerbaijan attends
high-level meetings of the region's heads of state as an honored
guest.
RecentlyAzerbaijan, under the auspices of the United Nations
(UN), has brought new breath into these relations. The Summit
meeting of the leaders of state and government of the UN Special
Program for the Economies of Central Asian Countries - SPECA took
place in Baku for the first time in history.
The United Nations Special Program for the Economies of Central
Asia (SPECA) was launched in 1998 to strengthen subregional
cooperation in Central Asia and deepen its integration into the
world economy. SPECA countries consist of Azerbaijan, Afghanistan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and
Uzbekistan.
President Ilham Aliyev's speech at the Summit held on November
24, 2023, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the
establishment of SPECA, as well as a series of bilateral meetings
with the heads of states participating in the meeting, which
determined the future directions of SPECA's activities, highlighted
the importance of our country for the institution and revealed the
state's consistent work in the fields of regional integration and
socio-economic development.
The presence of the Prime Ministers of Georgia and Hungary, as
well as the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, as
guests of honor at President Ilham Aliyev's request, will open the
way for a broader framework of economic cooperation.
These initiatives, of course, are a result of Azerbaijan's
consistent policy, which has resulted in political stability and an
autonomous economy. "Without stability, no economic growth can be
achieved. Today, wars, conflicts, and bloody clashes are raging in
various regions across the globe, whereas, our countries enjoy
peace, stability, and security, with successful growth and
development processes underway," President Ilham Aliyev remarked
during his speech at the Summit.
Over the last two decades, the fourfold increase in Azerbaijan's
GDP, the reduction of poverty from approximately 50 percent to 5.5
percent, and the fact that our foreign exchange reserves have
exceeded our direct foreign debt by tenfold have all contributed to
a favorable investment environment for foreign countries and
companies in our country. Thus, over the last 20 years, more than
310 billion US dollars have been invested in Azerbaijan's economy,
with approximately 200 billion US dollars landing in the non-energy
sector.
President Ilham Aliyev also mentioned the centuries-old
historical and cultural relations between Central Asian countries
and Azerbaijan, as well as our ongoing collaboration in the fields
of transportation and logistics, during his speech. The President
stated that Azerbaijan has become a reliable partner in this field.
He pointed out how useful our investments of billions of US dollars
for the expansion of the capacity of the Eurasian East-West and
North-South transport corridors are to strengthen the transport
security of SPECA countries.
It is no surprise that the importance of SPECA to the UN has
grown in recent years. This year, the UN General Assembly passed a
resolution commemorating SPECA's 25th anniversary, and the SPECA
Trust Fund was formed under UN auspices. Azerbaijan, for its part,
will contribute 3.5 million US dollars to the Trust Fund.
I'd like to emphasize that the United Nations Economic
Commission for Europe (UNECE), a UN sub-structure, supports SPECA
activities. This year, on October 19–20, 2023, the Republic of
Azerbaijan, including the Milli Majlis, was represented at a high
level in the Regional Conference held in Geneva, Switzerland, under
the auspices of UNECE.
As a result of improving connections, the SPECA countries are
heavily involved in the restoration and reconstruction of our
territories liberated from occupation. During his speech, the
country's leader underlined this issue specifically, and the work
of these states was lauded. President Ilham Aliyev mentioned the
school and creative center being built as a gift for the people of
Azerbaijan by brotherly Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan and emphasized
that additional steps have been taken to enhance cooperation in
this area.
The involvement of Central Asian countries in the work being
done to turn Garabagh into a paradise opens up new avenues of
cooperation by increasing the volume of foreign investment flowing
into Azerbaijan as well as creates conditions for the Great Return
to accelerate.
As a result, Garabagh, in addition to being a source of pride
for the Azerbaijani people, is also becoming a global center of
peace, justice, and mutual collaboration.
Mazahir Afandiyev is the Member of the Milli Majlis (the
Azerbaijani Parliament).
