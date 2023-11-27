Azerbaijani Parliament Discusses Agdere District Reconstruction Project

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A draft law on the creation of the Agdere district has been put
up for discussion in the Milli Majlis Committee on Regional Issues, Azernews reports.
Chairman of the Committee Siyavush Novruzov presented the
draft.
According to the draft law, the territory of Agdera district
abolished in 1992 as an administrative-territorial unit and divided
between Kalbajar, Tartar and Aghdam districts, is organised in the
previous order.
Thus, 735.84 square kilometres of the territory of Kalbajar
district, 851.25 square kilometres of the territory of Tartar
district and 73.74 square kilometres of the territory of Aghdam
district will be transferred to the administrative territory of
Agdere district.
Sugovushan settlement will be returned to Agdere district, and
the district centre will be Agdere town.
After discussions in the committee, the bill will be submitted
to the plenary session of the parliament.
