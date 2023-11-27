Azerbaijani-Tajik Relations In Field Of Health Care Discussed

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The Azerbaijani Health Ministry has held a meeting with Tajik
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan Ilhom
Abdurahmon, Azernews reports, citing the Health
Ministry.
Welcoming the guests, Health Minister Teymur Musayev emphasised
the successful development of bilateral relations between
Azerbaijan and Tajikistan and noted the special contribution of
mutual visits at the highest level to the expansion of ties between
the two countries.
Teymur Musayev recalled that the Presidents of Azerbaijan and
Tajikistan had recently met within the framework of the SPECA
summit held in Baku. The Minister expressed confidence that such
visits are important for further strengthening of bilateral
relations.
The minister also mentioned that there is a wide potential for
the development of Azerbaijani-Tajik relations in the field of
healthcare.
"There are all necessary conditions for the exchange of modern
methodological and scientific-practical information in the field of
continuous professional training of medical specialists," he
added.
In turn, Ilhom Abdurahmon emphasized that Tajikistan attaches
great importance to strengthening bilateral relations with
Azerbaijan.
"Diplomatic relations between our countries were established in
1992, and during this period, cooperation between Tajikistan and
Azerbaijan has been developing on an increasing scale," he
noted.
During the meeting, the sides also discussed further expansion
of cooperation in the field of healthcare and medical science,
training of medical personnel, and exchange of experience between
medical universities and national public health institutes.
MENAFN27112023000195011045ID1107489818
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.