Azerbaijani-Tajik Relations In Field Of Health Care Discussed

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

The Azerbaijani Health Ministry has held a meeting with Tajik Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan Ilhom Abdurahmon, Azernews reports, citing the Health Ministry.

Welcoming the guests, Health Minister Teymur Musayev emphasised the successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan and noted the special contribution of mutual visits at the highest level to the expansion of ties between the two countries.

Teymur Musayev recalled that the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Tajikistan had recently met within the framework of the SPECA summit held in Baku. The Minister expressed confidence that such visits are important for further strengthening of bilateral relations.

The minister also mentioned that there is a wide potential for the development of Azerbaijani-Tajik relations in the field of healthcare.

"There are all necessary conditions for the exchange of modern methodological and scientific-practical information in the field of continuous professional training of medical specialists," he added.

In turn, Ilhom Abdurahmon emphasized that Tajikistan attaches great importance to strengthening bilateral relations with Azerbaijan.

"Diplomatic relations between our countries were established in 1992, and during this period, cooperation between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan has been developing on an increasing scale," he noted.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed further expansion of cooperation in the field of healthcare and medical science, training of medical personnel, and exchange of experience between medical universities and national public health institutes.