At Night, Russian Troops Shell TPP In Frontline Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night on November 27, Russian troops shelled one of DTEK's thermal power plants in the frontline region of Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, DTEK reported this on Telegram .

There were no casualties. However, as a result of the shelling, residents of one of the settlements near the plant were left without electricity.

The company's equipment was severely damaged. After the shelling stopped, the company started repairing the damage and is making every effort to restore power supply as soon as possible, DTEK said.

Zaporizhzhia NPP on the verge of blackout on Sunday - Energoatom

"We continue to do everything possible to maintain the reliable operation of the Ukrainian power system. The company is synchronizing its actions with Ukrenergo," DTEK said.

Over the past month, this is the fifth attack on one of DTEK's frontline thermal power plants, the company emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, over the past day, Russians launched one missile and 34 air strikes, fired 51 times from multiple launch rocket systems.