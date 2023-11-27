44 Power Lines Down In Kyiv Region, Weather Forecasters Predict Deteriorating Weather Conditions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of the morning of November 27, 2023, 44 power lines in the Kyiv region were de-energized due to severe weather conditions. Power engineers are working to eliminate the accidents.

This was reported by DTEK Kyiv Regional Power Grids on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.



"Due to heavy snowfall at night from November 26 to 27 and winds of up to 25 m/s, as of 9:00 am, 44 overhead lines and 1033 transformer substations were out of power. Power engineers are making every effort to restore power as soon as possible," the statement said.

It is noted that weather forecasters predict deteriorating weather conditions during the day on November 27. In such conditions, the restoration of power supply becomes more difficult.

As reported, as of the morning of November 27, traffic was blocked on 14 Ukrainian highways, and power was cut off in 16 regions.