In Kyiv, Bad Weather Damages Country's Largest Flag

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kyiv, the cloth of the country's largest flag has been damaged due to deteriorating weather conditions.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The damaged cloth of the country's largest flag is being removed to raise a new one later," the statement said.

It is noted that despite the fact that the flag was lowered on the eve of the deteriorating weather conditions, strong gusts of wind damaged the lowered cloth.

The Kyiv City State Administration informs that the flag is now being removed from the flagpole and will be replaced with a new one.

44 power lines down inregion, weather forecasters predict deteriorating weather conditions

The new flag is expected to fly over the Kyiv slopes as soon as weather conditions improve.

As reported by Ukrinform, traffic is blocked on 14 Ukrainian highways due to the bad weather, and power outages have been cut off in 16 regions.