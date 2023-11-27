Russians Shell Avdiivka With Grad And Artillery In Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, Avdiivka in the Donetsk region was subjected to an enemy missile attack and shelling from Grad and artillery.

Ihor Moroz, the acting head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"In the Donetsk direction, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka and Kostyantynivka were shelled in the Marinka community. In Kurakhove, the industrial area was hit, Kurakhove and Hirnyk were shelled. In the morning, Avdiivka was hit by a rocket attack and shelling from Grad and artillery," the head of the region wrote.

He noted that in the Horlivka direction, one person was injured in Toretsk, 10 houses, five administrative buildings and two infrastructure facilities were damaged in the city.

A private house and two non-residential buildings were damaged in the Chasiv Yar community. In the Soledar community, Rozdolivka, Vasyukivka and Minkivka were shelled.

According to Moroz, in the Lysychansk direction, Russian invaders fired at Serebryanka of the Siverska community, Torske and Zarichne of the Lyman community.

He also added that the roof of a school in Myrnohrad was torn off as a result of bad weather.

As reported, on November 26, the Russian army injured one resident of the Donetsk region.