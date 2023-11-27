European Commission Vice President Jourová Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Vice President of the European Commission Věra Jourová has arrived in the Ukrainian capital.

In a post on the social platform , Jourová said she was glad to come to Kyiv, Ukrinform reports.

“With our Ukrainian friends, I will discuss their initiatives in view of enlargement, especially on anti-corruption. We will support Ukraine for as much as it takes, for as long as it takes,” she posted.

As reported, on November 4, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen paid an unannounced visit to Ukraine. She met with the country's top political leadership ahead of the EU enlargement report that the European Commission intends to publish soon, which will include an assessment of Ukraine's progress on its path to EU membership.