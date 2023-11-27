In Past Six Weeks, Russia Suffered Biggest Losses Since War Began UK Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The last six weeks have likely seen some of the highest Russian casualty rates of the war in Ukraine so far.

The UK Ministry of Defence said this in an intelligence update posted on the social platform X, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that throughout November 2023, Russian casualties, as reported by the Ukrainian General Staff, are running at a daily average of 931 per day.

Previously, the deadliest reported month for Russia was March 2023 with an average of 776 losses per day, at the height of Russia's assault on Bakhmut, the report says.

Russia's militarytoll in Ukraine rises to 325,580

According to the UK Ministry of Defence, although intelligence cannot verify the methodology, taken as a total including both killed and wounded, the figures are plausible.

“The last six weeks have likely seen some of the highest Russian casualty rates of the war so far. The heavy losses have largely been caused by Russia's offensive against the Donbas town of Avdiivka,” the report says.

As reported by Ukrinform, the British intelligence in its previous update said that the unusual Russian air transport movements through November suggest that Russia had likely moved S-400 strategic air defense systems from the enclave of Kaliningrad to backfill recent losses on the Ukraine front.

