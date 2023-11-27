-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

World Bank Binds Over To Supporting Middle Corridor - Vice President


11/27/2023 6:11:13 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 27. The World Bank is committed to supporting the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor) in partnership with the governments along the route and other multilateral organizations, said Antonella Bassani, the World Bank's Vice President for Europe and Central Asia, Trend reports.

"Our new research reveals that the Middle Corridor is not only feasible, but also has the potential to become vital to the economy of the countries along its path," she said.

According to Bassani, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan, together with other countries, have made considerable progress in aligning their vision and moving this corridor forward.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.

MENAFN27112023000187011040ID1107489805

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search