World Bank Binds Over To Supporting Middle Corridor - Vice President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 27. The World Bank
is committed to supporting the Trans-Caspian International
Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor) in partnership with the
governments along the route and other multilateral organizations,
said Antonella Bassani, the World Bank's Vice President for Europe
and Central Asia, Trend reports.
"Our new research reveals that the Middle Corridor is not only
feasible, but also has the potential to become vital to the economy
of the countries along its path," she said.
According to Bassani, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan,
together with other countries, have made considerable progress in
aligning their vision and moving this corridor forward.
The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that
connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the
region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern
Corridor and Southern Corridor.
The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries
such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes
through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before
reaching Europe.
The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the
eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the
longer maritime routes.
MENAFN27112023000187011040ID1107489805
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.