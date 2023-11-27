Indemnification Of Azerbaijan's Muganbank Depositors Dawns

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Azerbaijan
Deposit Insurance Fund has started paying compensations to
depositors of Muganbank OJSC, Trend reports.
Compensation will be paid by International Bank of Azerbaijan
(IBA) OJSC and Kapital Bank OJSC.
Previously, Muganbank was declared bankrupt by Baku Appeal Court
No. 2-3(103)-54/2023 on October 24, 2023, and the Deposit Insurance
Fund was designated as the bank's liquidator.
According to Azerbaijan's "On Deposit Insurance" Law, the
insured event in Muganbank occurred on October 24, 2023.
According to Azerbaijan's "On Deposit Insurance" statute, the
Deposit Insurance Fund accepts applications from depositors within
one year of the initial publication of the notice on compensation
payment.
Insured depositors can receive statements on their savings
accounts at the head office of Muganbank (21B Ahmad Rajabli Street,
Narimanov district, Baku).
When applying to any IBA and Kapital Bank branch or office, it
is necessary to submit a deposit agreement, deposit book, or other
documents confirming making a deposit in accordance with the
legislation, as well as a copy of the depositor's ID, in accordance
with the order of compensation payment. If the depositor's
representative requests for compensation, he or she must submit a
notarized power of attorney together with the above documents.
Deposits will be compensated in accordance with the law of
Azerbaijan "On deposit insurance". The amount of compensation will
be in the amount of 100 percent of the insured deposit, but not
exceeding 100,000 manat ($58,823), and the amount of compensation
of funds on bank accounts opened by individuals in connection with
entrepreneurial activity will not exceed 20,000 manat
($11,764).
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN27112023000187011040ID1107489803
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.