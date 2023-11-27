Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia Inaugurate Key Power And Hydrogen Ventures

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 27. President of
Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, jointly with a Saudi Arabian
delegation, took part in the launch ceremony of connecting a modern
combined-cycle power plant with a capacity of 1,500 MW to the
electricity supply network of the Uzbek Syrdarya region, Trend reports.
According to the president's press service, the $1.1 billion
project for a thermal power plant in Syrdarya will meet the
electricity needs of nearly 3 million households and countless
industrial businesses.
Furthermore, the participants began construction of a green
hydrogen pilot plant in the Tashkent region, which will be carried
out in collaboration with the prominent Saudi energy business, ACWA
Power.
The pilot project calls for the generation of 3,000 tons of
hydrogen in the first stage, followed by processing into mineral
fertilizers, as well as the construction of a 52 MW wind farm.
These initiatives will help to build 25 GW of renewable energy
capacity by 2030, saving 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas and
reducing harmful emissions into the atmosphere by 3 million
tons.
Meanwhile, with projects totaling 7.5 billion dollars, ACWA
Power is currently the leading investor and significant partner in
the development of green energy in Uzbekistan.
ACWA Power also won the first stage of the tender for the
building of a 200 MW wind farm and a 100 MW electricity storage
facility in Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan region earlier this
month.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is
funding this project as part of the "Program for the development
and provision of consulting services for the construction of a wind
farm with a total capacity of 200 MW."
