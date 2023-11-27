Georgian Minister Of Defense Arrives In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Minister of
Defense of Georgia Juansher Burchuladze visited Azerbaijan to
participate in the 10th trilateral meeting of defense ministers
(Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye), which will be held in Baku on
27 November, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.
According to the information, the meetings, which will be held
in bilateral and trilateral formats, will discuss prospects for the
development of joint military cooperation and a number of issues
that will contribute to regional security.
The last meeting in such a format was held in February this year
in the Türkiye's Kars city.
