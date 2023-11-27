Turkmenistan Seeks To Reduce Methane Emissions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 27. The
Research Institute of Natural Gas of the Turkmengaz State Concern
and the 'Nebitgaztaslama' Institute of the Turkmennebit State
Concern are working on the issue of reducing methane emissions,
Trend reports.
This was announced by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of
Ministers of Turkmenistan Ashirguly Begliyev at a meeting of the
Cabinet of Ministers.
According to him, the scientists of the institutes have
developed a number of specific measures to reduce methane
emissions, including through the introduction of modern
environmentally friendly technologies in energy, industry and
transport.
The purpose of these initiatives is to fulfill the conditions of
the Global Methane Commitment, to which Ashgabat plans to join
during the upcoming 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP–28).
Summarizing the report, President of Turkmenistan Serdar
Berdimuhamedov focused on the need for further development of
scientific institutes of the oil and gas industry.
Noting the importance of using the latest scientific and
technological achievements in their work, the Head of state ordered
to effectively apply the recommendations of scientists in the
activities of state concerns.
