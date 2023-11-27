-->


High Time To Crank Up Middle Corridor's Competitiveness - World Bank's Regional Director


11/27/2023 6:10:06 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 27. Now is an opportune moment to make the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor) more competitive, expand its capacity, address inefficiencies, and reduce costs, said Charles Cormier, the World Bank's Regional Infrastructure Director for Europe and Central Asia, Trend reports.

"A combination of short-term gains in efficiency through institutional and operational measures along with medium-term investments will strengthen the functioning of the Middle Corridor and catalyze its potential", he noted.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and commerce route that connects Asia and Europe, going through numerous regional countries. It is a different route from the standard Northern and Southern Corridors and it provides a land route connecting eastern Asia, particularly China, to Europe, skipping lengthier sea routes.

The route begins in China and travels through Central Asian countries including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then flows past the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey on its way to Europe.

