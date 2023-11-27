High Time To Crank Up Middle Corridor's Competitiveness - World Bank's Regional Director

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 27. Now is an
opportune moment to make the Trans-Caspian International Transport
Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor) more competitive, expand its
capacity, address inefficiencies, and reduce costs, said Charles
Cormier, the World Bank's Regional Infrastructure Director for
Europe and Central Asia, Trend reports.
"A combination of short-term gains in efficiency through
institutional and operational measures along with medium-term
investments will strengthen the functioning of the Middle Corridor
and catalyze its potential", he noted.
The Middle Corridor is a transportation and commerce route that
connects Asia and Europe, going through numerous regional
countries. It is a different route from the standard Northern and
Southern Corridors and it provides a land route connecting eastern
Asia, particularly China, to Europe, skipping lengthier sea
routes.
The route begins in China and travels through Central Asian
countries including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It
then flows past the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey on
its way to Europe.
