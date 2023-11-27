Iran Denies Violating Nuclear Deal, Vows To Keep Working With IAEA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Iran will
maintain its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy
Agency (IAEA) on its nuclear program, despite some non-constructive
statements from some parties, spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of
Foreign Affairs Nasser Kanaani said at a press conference in Tehran
on November 27, Trend reports.
According to Kanaani, Iran and the IAEA have a signed document,
and they are working together within that framework. He said that
Iran's nuclear activities, such as uranium enrichment at different
levels, are completely peaceful and are Iran's right under the
Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).
He added that Iran's peaceful nuclear activities are under the
IAEA's supervision.
The spokesman also said that Iran has complied with all its
commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
He rejected the claims of some countries that Iran has violated the
UN Security Council Resolution No. 2231 and withdrawn from the
JCPOA.
He noted that these claims are politically motivated and based
on confusion between voluntary and legal obligations. Kanaani added
that the JCPOA involves other members besides Iran, and they also
have to fulfill their obligations. Furthermore, he said that they
cannot expect Iran to fulfill its obligations and not fulfill
theirs.
On March 4, 2023, a statement was signed between Iran and the
International Atomic Energy Agency on cooperation on Iran's nuclear
program.
Recently, some world media reports cited the IAEA as saying that
Iran's 60 percent enriched uranium reserves had increased from 6.7
kg to 128 kg. Iran's nuclear program was the subject of the JCPOA,
a deal signed by Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK,
France, and Germany) on January 16, 2016. However, on May 8, 2018,
the US withdrew from the JCPOA and imposed new sanctions on Iran as
of November 2018.
Iran claims that its nuclear program is only for peaceful
purposes, but the IAEA has reported that Iran has increased its
highly enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three months and
now has 4,745 kilograms of enriched uranium. This is 15 times more
than the amount allowed for Iran in the JCPOA.
Iran has been trying to resume talks with the other parties on
its nuclear issue and revive the JCPOA. The main goals of Iran are
to end the sanctions imposed by the US and Western countries,
access funds frozen abroad, and resume its crude oil exports.
