Motion Education Expands Offline Presence, Aims To Open 100 New Centers In The Next Financial Year

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 27th November 2023: Motion Education, a leading institute for NEET and JEE preparation, is gearing up to expand its business horizons across India. The center aims to come up with 100 new centers by the next financial year (2024-2025) with the help of a franchise model.



Being completely bootstrapped since the time of inception in 2007, the institute has created a strong presence across the country, with 55+ centers in 15+ states. The vision to provide quality education at an affordable price has immensely contributed to the credibility of Motion Education in the highly competitive and continuously evolving education sector. With the plan to come up with 100 new centers, the institute strives to improve the accessibility of education for NEET and JEE aspirants.



The decision to expand under the franchise model resonates with the institute's plan to penetrate deeper into the country by offering the most resilient and best infrastructure. At present, the industry is grappling to meet the expectations of investors, which jeopardizes the greater cause of offering quality education. At such a time, the bootstrapped institute's plan to expand under the franchise model allows it to create visibility across the country at its own pace and not compromise on the quality of its offerings and education. As part of the plan, Motion Education will be adding 30+ new centers in the first phase to bolster its presence in the South, and other counterparts after creating a strong foothold in the northern and central parts of the country.



In this pursuit, the institute intends to make investments starting from INR 70 lakhs to INR 1.10 crore for each center. The amount will be directed toward the end-to-end functioning of the center, entailing technology integration, content creation, the development of teaching pedagogy, and many more facilities as well. Already catering to 50,000+ students, through this expansion, the institute expects to reach 1.5 to 2 lakh students preparing for medical and engineering entrance exams across the country.



The plan is to add 700+ teachers to maintain a healthy teacher-to-student ratio. Along with this, the centers will be well supported by the installation of AI and smartboard technologies to assist in the lifelong education of the aspirants.



In the last two years, the institute has launched 30+ centers with 15 new centers added this year. The centers have been receiving positive responses in terms of admission and have been witnessing a large inflow of applications, compelling the institute to close admissions.



Speaking on the expansion, Nitin Viijay, the Founder & CEO of Motion Education, said,“Committed to providing the best to the students, we aspire to expand our presence across the country with the help of the franchise model. The business model is aimed at reaching out to a maximum number of students who are unable to relocate to new cities for medical and engineering entrance preparation. Understanding that the country has a lot of talent that might get wasted in the absence of proper guidance, we are resolved to support and ease their preparation with the help of the franchise model.”



To help students achieve academic excellence with a proper focus on holistic development, the institute will be completely taking care of the resources provided to the centers. From the selection of faculty to streamlining the processes, teacher training to providing the study material, installation of the technology and systems, etc. will be closely channelized under the guidance of Motion Education.





