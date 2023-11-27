Rugby Africa President Calls To Maximize The Economic Potential Of Rugby Across Africa

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



In an opinion piece published today by Rugby World, ( ), Herbert Mensah, the newly elected President of Rugby Africa ( ), the continental governing body for rugby in Africa, highlights the vast economic potential of rugby across Africa.

Rugby World, multi-platform rugby union media brand, is the highest selling rugby magazine in the world. The publication, available in both print and digital formats, has been the voice of global rugby for over 60 years.

In the opinion piece, President Mensah explores the significant business opportunities from investing in rugby across Africa while emphasizing Africa's crucial role in shaping the future of the sport:

To invest in Africa's passion for rugby is to invest in an emerging market of 1.3 billion individuals. The United Nations expects the African population to double by 2050. This demographic represents far more than a business opportunity, it's a compelling invitation to engage with an emerging market of unprecedented size and potential. As Africa's population continues to expand each year, investing today marks the beginning of a transformative journey that will resonate across generations.

Read the full opinion piece:

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Rugby Africa.

Media contact:

Nicole Vervelde

Communications Advisor to the President of Rugby Africa



About Rugby Africa:

Rugby Africa ( ) is the governing body of rugby in Africa and one of the regional associations under World Rugby. It unites all African countries that play rugby union, rugby sevens, and women's rugby. Rugby Africa organizes various competitions, including the qualifying tournaments for the Rugby World Cup and the Africa Sevens, a qualifying competition for the Olympic Games. With 39 member unions, Rugby Africa is dedicated to promoting and developing rugby across the continent. World Rugby highlighted Ghana, Nigeria and Zambia as three of the six emerging nations experiencing strong growth in rugby.

Download logo