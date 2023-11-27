NGO: Israeli Occupation Forces Arrest 60 Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces arrested 60 Palestinians in the West Bank, bringing the total number of detainees to 3,260 since last October 7, said a non-government organization on Tuesday.

The Palestinians Prisoners' Club announced that the arrests were concentrated in Bani Naim town near Al-Khalil (Hebron), the town of Kafr Ni'ma in the Ramallah Governorate, and other governorates.

The club added during the arrests, Israeli forces usually cause damages to civilians' houses, and harass hostages' families to force their surrender.

The occupation authorities are expected to release 39 Palestinians women and children from their prisons, which is the fourth and final batch in accordance to the humanitarian truce between Hamas and the Israeli occupation.

The Israeli occupation has released 117 prisoners, yet the number of detainees in the occupation prisons exceeds 7,000. (end)

