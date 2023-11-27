Kuwait Crown Prince Patronizes Tues. KU Energy Research, Development Conf.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will patronize on Tuesday Kuwait University's (KU) eighth International Conference on Energy Research and Development. Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy and acting Minister of Public Works Jassem Al-Ostad will represent His Highness during the opening ceremony at 9:00 a.m. local-time in KU's conference center in Al-Shadadiya campus. (end) nwf

