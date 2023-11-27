Kuwait Crown Prince Receives CARIRS Chief

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Monday at Bayan Palace, Chairman of the Central System for the Remedy of the Situation of Illegal Residents (CARIRS) Saleh Al-Fedhala. (end) afh

