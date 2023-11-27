Yarmouk University, FNF Explore Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Nov. 27 (Petra) -- The Refugees, Displaced Persons and Forced Migration Studies Center (RDFMSC) at Yarmouk University organized a workshop on Monday to discuss potential areas of collaboration between the university and the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom (FNF).Ruba Al-Akash, RDFMSC Director, highlighted the fruitful partnership between the university and the foundation across various research domains. This partnership has involved the implementation of international projects, particularly in the field of refugees, as well as the provision of educational services and psychological support to refugees in Jordan.Furthermore, she emphasized the potential for further strengthening and expanding these partnerships to execute purposeful projects encompassing diverse fields, including research, social issues, and matters related to asylum and its impact on displaced individuals.Acknowledging the remarkable collaboration between the two parts, Joerg Dehnert, FNF Regional Director (MENA), praised the level of partnership achieved. He affirmed the foundation's dedication to further enhancing cooperation with Yarmouk University, with a focus on areas such as training, student scholarships, and youth empowerment.Additionally, Dehnert unveiled a series of forthcoming projects aligned with shared interests, which the FNF intends to undertake in collaboration with the university in the coming year.