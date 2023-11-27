Israel Arrests 55 Palestinians In West Bank

Ramallah, Nov. 27 (Petra) - Israeli occupation forces arrested 55 Palestinians on Monday morning in various areas in the occupied West Bank.The Palestinian Prisoners' Society said that the occupation forces, amid heavy gunfire, stormed various areas in the cities of Hebron, Ramallah, Al-Bireh, Bethlehem, Nablus, and Jenin and made the arrests.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.