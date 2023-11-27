-->


Israel Arrests 55 Palestinians In West Bank


11/27/2023 6:03:44 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Ramallah, Nov. 27 (Petra) - Israeli occupation forces arrested 55 Palestinians on Monday morning in various areas in the occupied West Bank.
The Palestinian Prisoners' Society said that the occupation forces, amid heavy gunfire, stormed various areas in the cities of Hebron, Ramallah, Al-Bireh, Bethlehem, Nablus, and Jenin and made the arrests.

