Amir And President Of Cyprus Hold Official Talks Session

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and President of the Republic of Cyprus HE Nikos Christodoulides, held an official talks session at the Amiri Diwan on Monday, November 27, 2023.

During the meeting, aspects of developing joint cooperation were discussed, especially in the fields of energy, economy, investment, education and tourism, in addition to exchanging views on the most prominent regional and international issues, especially developments in the situation in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The meeting was attended by HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Head of the Amiri Diwan, HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and a number of Their Excellencies senior officials.

On the Cyprus side, it was attended by HE Irene Piki, Deputy Minister to the President of Cyprus, HE Marilena Raouna, Director of the Diplomatic Office of the President, HE Yiannis Antoniou, Deputy Government Spokesperson and a number of members of the accompanying official delegation.

His Highness the Amir and His Excellency the Cyprus President also held a bilateral meeting, during which they discussed a number of issues of common interest.

His Highness the Amir held a luncheon in honour of His Excellency the President and his accompanying delegation.

An official reception ceremony was held for His Excellency the President of the Republic of Cyprus upon his arrival at the Amiri Diwan.



