ZATCA Takes First Honoured As Best Contact Center In The World

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh - Asdaf News:\r

\r

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) was honored with the prestigious title of the world's best call center at the annual Contact Center World Conference in Lisbon, Portugal. The conference recognized exceptional customer service organizations, with participation from over 50 countries globally.\r

\r

ZATCA has achieved the top ranking worldwide for Best Outbound Campaign, surpassing numerous government entities across the globe. The evaluation process adheres to the highest international standards and involves experienced judges specializing in customer service.\r

\r

The award is a testament to ZATCA's commitment to excellence in customer service across all customer categories.\r

\r

This accomplishment adds to ZATCA's track record as a top performer; it had secured the first place in June for the Best Outbound Campaign in the EMEA region.

MENAFN27112023007116015312ID1107489585