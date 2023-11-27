ZATCA Takes First Honoured As Best Contact Center In The World

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh - Asdaf News:\r\n\r\nThe Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) was honored with the prestigious title of the world's best call center at the annual Contact Center World Conference in Lisbon, Portugal. The conference recognized exceptional customer service organizations, with participation from over 50 countries globally.\r\n\r\nZATCA has achieved the top ranking worldwide for Best Outbound Campaign, surpassing numerous government entities across the globe. The evaluation process adheres to the highest international standards and involves experienced judges specializing in customer service.\r\n\r\nThe award is a testament to ZATCA's commitment to excellence in customer service across all customer categories.\r\n\r\nThis accomplishment adds to ZATCA's track record as a top performer; it had secured the first place in June for the Best Outbound Campaign in the EMEA region.
MENAFN27112023007116015312ID1107489585
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.