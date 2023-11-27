Asian shares retreat amid global economic uncertainty

(MENAFN) On Monday, Asian shares experienced a retreat as investors anxiously awaited updates on consumer spending and inflation in the United States and other global economies. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped by 0.5 percent, closing at 33,447.67, following the release of the producer price index for October, which slightly exceeded expectations at 2.3 percent.



In China, industrial profits witnessed a decline of 7.8 percent in January-October compared to the previous year. Although there was a 2.7 percent increase in October, marking the third consecutive monthly year-on-year rise, this growth suggests lingering weaknesses in the economy. Notably, industrial profits had surged by 11.9 percent in September and 17.2 percent in August. Analysts, such as Yeap Jun Rong from IG, note that the recovery has been gradual and inconsistent, emphasizing the challenges in sustaining positive economic momentum.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped by 0.3 percent, closing at 17,513.01, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.4 percent, settling at 3,028.89. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged down by 0.8 percent to 6,987.60, and South Korea's Kospi experienced a marginal decline of less than 0.1 percent, closing at 2,495.86.



Investor attention is now focused on several central banks in the region that are set to hold policy meetings this week. These include the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, Bank of Korea, and Bank of Thailand. While market analysts anticipate these banks to maintain their current policies, heightened attention persists due to concerns about inflation trends.



In the United States, Wall Street concluded the previous week with a mixed performance during a half-day trading session, marking the fourth consecutive winning week. The kickoff of the holiday shopping season on Black Friday raised concerns about potential spending slowdowns, driven by diminishing savings, escalating credit card debt, and the impact of inflation on consumer behavior.

