Greenpeace activists embark deep-sea mining ship named Coco in Pacific Ocean

(MENAFN) Greenpeace activists have taken bold action by boarding a deep-sea mining ship, named Coco, in the Pacific Ocean, positioned between Hawaii and Mexico. The environmental activists, who initiated their protest on Thursday, are vehemently opposing the ship's exploration activities that support deep-sea mining, which they argue would lead to the destruction of marine life in the region. The ship is operated by a subsidiary of The Metals Company, based in Canada.



To impede the ship's operations, Greenpeace activists have employed kayaks, positioning them beneath the vessel for extended periods, preventing the deployment of mining equipment into the water. The protest underscores the intensifying conflict surrounding deep-sea mining, driven by the global demand for critical minerals found on the ocean floor. However, an increasing number of countries are advocating for more research into the potential environmental consequences of such mining activities.



In response to the protest, Gerard Barron, the CEO of The Metals Company, accused the activists of endangering the ship's crew and violating international law. The company threatened to seek an injunction, citing the alleged breaches of international law and the compromised safety of crew members during the protest. Greenpeace shared correspondence revealing the company's intentions, but as of now, no injunction has been filed.



During the course of the protest, Greenpeace claims that one of their kayaks was capsized by the ship's propeller wash when Coco unexpectedly accelerated. The legal representatives of The Metals Company's subsidiary, NORI, argued that this incident exemplified the unsafe nature of the protest. The company asserts its commitment to utilizing all available legal measures to safeguard the rights of stakeholders involved in the deep-sea mining venture, highlighting the escalating tensions surrounding this contentious issue.

