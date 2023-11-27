Forex Today: Gold Hits New 6-Month High

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started

Gold has made a bullish breakout to a new 6-month high above $2,010 per ounce and is threatening to reach its all-time high at about $2,070, despite a risk-off feel in the market today.Stock markets are a bit weaker today. The NASDAQ 100 Index stood out after reaching a new 22-month high price last week. Trend traders and day traders will be interested in being involved on the long side, with bulls getting a tailwind from lower-than-expected US inflation data recently.In the Forex market, the New Zealand Dollar is the weakest major currency over the short term, while the Japanese Yen is the strongest, putting the NZD/JPY currency cross in focus. The US Dollar is continuing its bearish trend.Crude Oil is trading lower still as OPEC was forced to delay its next meeting from last weekend to 30 November, while US crude inventories increased last week to their highest level since July.It is likely to be a relatively quiet day in the market today as it is a Monday and there are no high-impact data releases scheduled.