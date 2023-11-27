Man United's Garnacho Scores Overhead Stunner In 3-0 Win At Everton

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 27 Nov 2023, 12:34 AM

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho scored with a magical overhead kick in the third minute to send the visitors on their way to a 3-0 win on Sunday over an Everton team already reeling in their first Premier League game after being docked 10 points.

The 19-year-old Argentine leapt acrobatically to meet Diogo Dalot's cross, firing the ball into the opposite corner past stranded goalkeeper Jordan Pickford before celebrating with a Cristiano Ronaldo-style pirouette at Goodison Park.

A Marcus Rashford penalty and clever Anthony Martial finish wrapped up the victory in the second half

Garnacho's stunning strike drew comparisons to Wayne Rooney's famous goal for United in the 2011 Manchester derby.

"Superb - something amazing and I have no words to describe it. It is out of this world. Special from a special kid," said United captain Bruno Fernandes.

"I still expect more from him we are aware of his capabilities, we know what he can do in football."

Erik ten Hag's United team are now sixth in the standings on 24 points after 13 games, while Sean Dyche's Everton side, who were 14th before their points deduction for breaches of the league's financial rules, are second-bottom on four points.

Rashford doubled United's lead with a penalty in the 56th, awarded after VAR ruled Martial was tripped by Ashley Young. Fernandes handed the ball for the spot kick to Rashford, who had only scored once this season and not since Sept. 3.

"Because Marcus needed a bit of confidence, he needed his goal - he is an excellent penalty taker," Fernandes said. "I was sure he could score that penalty and Marcus did it perfectly."

Martial then sent hundreds of Everton fans heading to the Goodison Park exits in the 75th minute when he ran onto Fernandes's pass and dinked it over Pickford for an easy goal.

United, who had stumbled to their worst start to a season in 61 years, have won five of their last six games and their five wins and 15 points since the start of October are a league-best.

Everton had a flurry of shots near the end of the first half, the best being Dominic Calvert-Lewin's shot from the edge of the box that Andre Onana pushed away before Dwight McNeil's follow-up was cleared off the line by a sliding Kobbie Mainoo.

"A lot of the performance was right," Dyche told Sky Sports. "In the first half (United) had a great finish, it changed the feel of the early part of the game. Then we got a grip on the game. We had chances but couldn't take them.

"A pretty decent performance from our point of view."