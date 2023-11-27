LIVE UPDATES: Calls To Extend Truce Grow On Day 4 Of Humanitarian Pause In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Qatar Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani when asked in an interview with CBS News whether he was expecting an extension to the truce said,“Actually we are hopeful according to the agreement. The agreement has a provision that if Hamas are able to prove, locate, and secure some of the hostages that are within the criteria of the first group, which are women and children, then it will be extended depending on the number that they will have. This is something we cannot confirm yet until we get to the fourth day, then Hamas should present the list if they are available with them.”

Meanwhile in a message posted on X, formerly Twitter US President Joe Biden also said that his administration is working to extend the four-day truce.

“To keep this pause in fighting going beyond tomorrow is our goal – so that we can continue to see more hostages come out and surge more humanitarian relief to those in need,” Biden said in a message posted on X on Sunday, US time.

Biden's comments came as both Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) expressed openness to extending the truce, which is due to expire today, November 27, 2023.

As the day four begins, watch this page for more live updates

[8:15am Doha Time] Volunteer recalls final hours at Indonesian Hospital amid Israeli siege

As Israeli tanks and troops laid siege to the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza last week, volunteer medical worker Fikri Rofiul Haq faced the choice of evacuating to safety or staying with his patients.

Haq and fellow his Indonesian colleagues – volunteers with the Jakarta-based Medical Emergency Rescue Committee – opted to stay put until the Israeli military forced them to leave.

“We were evacuated via a route used by the International Red Cross with the permission of the Israeli army. There were three evacuations on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and we were evacuated last as we prioritised the wounded who were at the Indonesian Hospital,” Haq told Al Jazeera.

Haq said that Israeli forces deliberately destroyed the Indonesian-funded hospital's only working generator by setting it on fire and killed 12 people with indiscriminate shelling of the first, second and third floors of the building.

“Before we were evacuated, the attacks got worse and worse, hour by hour,” said Haq, who was unable to communicate for several weeks until his evacuation to Khan Younis.

Palestinian Khalil Zama' (R) hugs his mother after being released from an Israeli jail at his home in Halhul village north Hebron in the occupied West Bank on November 27, 2023. (Photo by Hazem Bader / AFP)

[7:35am Doha Time] How many prisoners and captives have been released?

There have been three prisoner-captive exchanges since the four-day truce started on Friday.

In total, 175 people have been released, including:

39 Israeli citizens released by Hamas, in three groups of 13

117 Palestinian prisoners released by Israel, in three groups of 39

19 foreign nationals including 7 Thais, one Filipino, one Israeli-Russian released by Hamas

Hamas said that in total, 50 women and children are to be freed in return for 150 Palestinian women and children in Israeli jails under the humanitarian pause agreement.

Israeli media reported that Israel is yet to receive a list of names of 11 hostages expected to be released by Hamas on Monday.

[6:30am Doha Time] Lines for cooking gas in Gaza extend for 2km: UN

The UN humanitarian agency in Palestine (UNOCHA) has said that people are queueing overnight in lines that extend for 2km (1.2 miles) to refill cooking gas canisters.

The lines were reported outside a filling station in Khan Younis in southern Gaza after Israel allowed aid supplies that included cooking gas to enter the besieged Gaza Strip for the first time since October 7.

But the UN said that the“amounts fall well below the needs” and that people are reportedly“burning doors and window frames to cook”.