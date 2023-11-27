Qatar, Italy Review Trade Ties

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of Commerce and Industry, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani met yesterday with Italian Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy H E Adolfo Urso who is currently visiting the country. The meeting featured previewing issues of common interest aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two countries in trade, investment, and industry.

During the meeting, Minister of Commerce and Industry highlighted the successful economic policies that Qatar has implemented to support the private sector. In addition, he pointed out the incentives, legislations, and promising opportunities available to encourage investors and businessmen to invest in Qatar's economy.