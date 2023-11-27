Qatar, Italy Review Trade Ties

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Minister of Commerce and Industry, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani met yesterday with Italian Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy H E Adolfo Urso who is currently visiting the country. The meeting featured previewing issues of common interest aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two countries in trade, investment, and industry.
During the meeting, Minister of Commerce and Industry highlighted the successful economic policies that Qatar has implemented to support the private sector. In addition, he pointed out the incentives, legislations, and promising opportunities available to encourage investors and businessmen to invest in Qatar's economy.
MENAFN27112023000063011010ID1107489521
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.