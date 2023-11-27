Qatar Chamber, Liverpool University Review Enhancing Ties

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber (QC) recently hosted a delegation from Liverpool John Moores University in the UK and Oryx Universal College (OUC) in Qatar.

The meeting focused on informing the delegation about the most important economic sectors in Qatar, the prominent requirements of the labor market, and ways to enhance cooperation between both sides in conducting research and holding joint events.

It also explored the possibility of organising joint seminars to introduce programs offered by Oryx University in Qatar related to business administration. Additionally, the meeting reviewed the potential for conducting joint research between research departments of both sides.

QC First Vice-Chairman Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari met with the delegation, which included Professor Timothy Nichol, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the Faculty of Business and Law at Liverpool University, and Azmy Ameer, Founder & President of Oryx Universal College (OUC).

Also present at the meeting were QC Deputy General Manager Ali Bu Sharbak Al Mansouri, Nora Al Awlan, Director of the Research and Studies Department, and several officials from Liverpool University and Oryx College.

In his remarks, Mohamed bin Twar said that the Qatar Chamber is pleased to cooperate with the University of Liverpool for the benefit of the private education sector in Qatar. He noted that private education in Qatar has experienced significant expansion in recent years, attracting several of the largest international universities. Bin Twar indicated that the Chamber's Education Committee is actively working to improve the education system in the country.

For his part, Timothy Nichol stated that the delegation's visit aims to learn about the Qatari economy and the key demands of the labour market with the aim to develop programs that benefit students, highlighting the partnership between Liverpool University and Oryx International College in Qatar. Nichol emphasised that Liverpool John Moores University is one of the most prestigious British universities with a history spanning more than 200 years. He pointed out that Oryx College's certificates are accredited by Liverpool John Moores University.

For his part, Azmi Amir mentioned that Oryx International College provides distinguished programs, including the MBA in project management, and bachelor's degrees in civil engineering, quantity surveying, and computer science. He also noted plans to introduce other programs related to business administration, human resources, and cybersecurity.