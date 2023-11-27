Al Gharafa Spice Up ESL Title Race

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Football enthusiasts were treated to another electrifying Expo Stars League (ESL) week, which saw Al Gharafa secure the top spot on Saturday.

Fans enjoyed thrilling action from five intense matches over the weekend which offered a mix of entertaining victories and a draw, while the high-profile encounter between title favourites Al Sadd and Al Duhail was postponed ahead of their respective AFC Champions League games.

Al Gharafa stole the limelight by rising to the top following their 2-1 win over Umm Salal, their seventh win of the season. The Cheetahs now have 22 points, while Umm Salal remained at 11 points following their fourth loss. In a major development at the Al Gharafa camp, former South Korea international Jang Hyun-Soo made a memorable debut with the Qatari club, adding more strength to the Cheetahs' defence.

Former champions Al Sadd, meanwhile, still maintain the pressure on the leaders, holding on to the second spot with 19 points despite playing two matches less than most of the teams.

Both Al Sadd and the reigning champions Al Duhail will take part in the AFC Champions League Group stage matches today, against Uzbekistan's FC Nasaf and Tajikistan's FC Istiklol, respectively, and were given a day off from the League duties.

Al Wakrah, meanwhile, managed to stay in third spot despite a 1-2 defeat to Al Arabi, their first defeat of the season. They have collected 17 points, one more than Al Duhail and Al Rayyan who found themselves sharing the fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Al Rayyan were held in a goalless draw against Muaither this week, but still are behind the Red Knights on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Al Arabi's victory over Al Wakrah not only lifted them to seventh place with nine points but also showcased the state of the ESL's unpredictable nature. Al Shamal and Al Ahli also secured vital wins, each finishing with nine points, earning them the eighth and ninth positions respectively. Al Shamal beat Qatar SC 2-0 as they extended their impressive run with a second consecutive victory. Al Ahli overcame Al Markhiya with a similar scoreline in a fiercely contested match as the Brigadiers bounced back from previous setbacks.

With Al Sadd and Al Duhail both holding two-match advantages, fans can expect more exhilarating matchups and intense clashes which will make the remainder of the ESL season more interesting.