Ukraine global food exports increase

(MENAFN) In central Ukraine, a flurry of activity unfolds as grain is efficiently loaded into rail cars, and trucks navigate bustling storage facilities. This region has become a pivotal hub as an increasing number of companies turn to Ukraine to overcome challenges in exporting food to those facing hunger globally.



Following Russia's withdrawal from a U.N.-brokered agreement this summer, which previously facilitated the safe flow of food from Ukraine during the war, grain is now being unloaded from overfilled silos and directed toward ports on the Black Sea. This strategic move has given rise to a nascent shipping corridor protected by the military, allowing the country to reclaim valuable warehouse space and bolster its economic activity.



Despite the persistent threat of attacks and floating explosive mines, a growing fleet of ships is converging on Ukraine's Black Sea ports. Laden with grain, metals, and various cargoes, these vessels contribute to Ukraine's agriculture-dependent economy. Moreover, they serve as a critical lifeline for providing wheat, corn, barley, sunflower oil, and other essential food products to regions in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. In these areas, local prices have surged, and food insecurity has become a pressing concern.



Munro Anderson, head of operations for Vessel Protect, a company specializing in assessing war risks at sea and providing insurance with support from Lloyd’s, notes a resurgence of confidence among commercial operators eager to transport Ukrainian grain cargoes. Ihor Osmachko, the general director of Agroprosperis Group, one of Ukraine’s major agricultural producers and exporters, expresses a newfound optimism, especially compared to the uncertainties of the past months.



Since mid-September, Agroprosperis Group claims to have shipped over 300,000 metric tons of grain to various destinations, including Egypt, Spain, China, Bangladesh, the Netherlands, Tunisia, and Turkey. This success not only revitalizes Ukraine's role in the global grain market but also reflects the resilience of its agricultural sector in the face of geopolitical challenges.

