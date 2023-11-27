Food Sustainability Initiative 'Tadamon' Launched At Expo 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A food sustainability initiative 'Tadamon' was launched yesterday at the International Zone of Expo 2023 Doha to reduce food waste by ensuring sustainability in food supply, agricultural, environmental and health sectors.

The objective of the initiative is also to enhance the recycling of all organic, solid, and plastic wastes in a way that contributes to preserving the environment.

The initiative was launched by Al Rayyan Municipality in cooperation with the Ministry of Municipality's Food Security Department, General Cleanliness Department, Waste Recycling and Treatment Department, and Hifz Al Naema Center, a social initiative to reduce food waste.

Speaking at the launch event, Director of Al Rayyan Municipality Jaber Hassan Al Jaber said that the partnership is aimed at reducing food waste, achieving balance in the distribution of food stocks, and creating a more sustainable development system and social solidarity in an effort to achieve food security for all segments of society and contribute to raising awareness of the importance of food sustainability.

He said that the Ministry of Municipality, represented by all its sectors, municipalities and departments, pays great attention to sustainability requirements in all fields.

Al Jaber said that the initiative launched by Al Rayyan Municipality in cooperation with its partners to enhance the spirit of interaction and responsibility for the success of this vital project through effective organisation and fruitful cooperation with community members and food institutions to ensure achieving the maximum benefit from humanitarian efforts and available resources, which contributes to preserving the environment.

He said that the initiative comes within the achievements of Expo 2023 Doha, which adopts harnessing the available means of scientific and human resources and mobilizes all possibilities to achieve self-sufficiency within the state's general strategy for food security.

A consultant at the Food Security Department Saleh Salem Al Rumaihi stressed that the initiative represents a very important opportunity that contributes to achieving food security in Qatar and works to introduce the concept of sustainability in Qatari society.

He said that this is done by working to reduce food waste and maintain sustainability, as reducing food waste is one of the strategic goals of the Qatar National Food Security Strategy.

Al Rumaihi said that United Nations reports suggested that food loss and waste are responsible for producing about 7% of greenhouse gas emissions globally and that approximately 30% of agricultural land is used to produce food that is not consumed. Therefore, he said, the state seeks to reduce food loss and waste to ensure food security.

Al Rumaihi said that preparations are currently underway to launch the new version of the National Food Security Strategy 2024-2030, which will extend for seven years to coincide with Qatar National Vision 2023.