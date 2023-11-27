Free Awareness Sessions At The International Congress Of Gastrointestinal Cancers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) has announced that registration for panel discussion and awareness workshops starts free via QCS app for the public and people living with cancer. These workshops will be launched on the sidelines of the International Congress of Gastrointestinal Cancers. which the charity will host from December 1-2 at The Ritz-Carlton, Doha.

The first-panel discussion will be held on the second day of the congress under“Prevention of Gastrointestinal Cancers” and will target 100 public members.

It will present many topics, the most important of which are methods of prevention and early detection of Gastrointestinal cancers, infection factors, methods of diagnosis and treatment, and the role of food in preventing the disease. There will be an accompanying medical exhibition in cooperation with some health authorities to provide free consultation services for the public.