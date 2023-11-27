French National Intelligence And Counter-Terrorism Coordinator Discusses Bilateral Ties With Qatari Envoy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: The French National Intelligence and Counter-Terrorism Coordinator H E Pascal Mailhos met at the Elysee Palace with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the French Republic H E Sheikh Ali bin Jassim Al-Thani.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries, especially in the security field, in addition to issues of common concern.

The meeting also addressed the joint efforts of Qatar and France to enhance security and stability in conflict-prone zones, especially with the ongoing diplomatic efforts made by the State of Qatar to achieve a ceasefire, protect civilians, and stop bloodshed in the Gaza Strip.