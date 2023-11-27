Reports indicate decrease in donations compared to last years

(MENAFN) This year's GivingTuesday, occurring on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, is poised to have a more significant impact than ever for nonprofits, as reports indicate a decline in donations compared to previous years. The tradition, which began as a hashtag in 2012, has evolved into one of the most substantial fundraising events on the annual calendar.



Nonprofits, grappling with a notable shortfall in contributions, are strategically leveraging GivingTuesday to bridge the gap. Many organizations are set to launch matching campaigns, where supporters commit to doubling or even tripling the donations made by other smaller contributors. This collaborative effort, coupled with corporate initiatives that match employee donations, promises to create a substantial financial boost for these charitable entities.



Tim Pries, overseeing a small production studio in the Bay Area, highlights the exponential impact of these matching campaigns. Through his studio's initiative to match employee gifts to nonprofits, donations can potentially be magnified, amplifying the positive effect on the causes they support.



As the year draws to a close, charitable giving traditionally peaks, aligning with the holiday season. Some donors also factor in the potential tax benefits associated with year-end giving decisions. Large organizations facilitating donor-advised funds, financial tools designed for charitable giving, play a pivotal role in this process. They organize webinars and release reports to encourage account holders to contemplate the extent and recipients of their contributions, fostering a spirit of giving during the gatherings with family before Thanksgiving.



The collective efforts on GivingTuesday, bolstered by matching campaigns and corporate partnerships, not only aim to offset the current decline in donations but also underscore the community's commitment to making a lasting impact on charitable causes.

