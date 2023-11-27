Railroad's right to condemn property for construction of 4.5-mile rail line stirs debate

(MENAFN) In one of the most impoverished areas of rural Georgia, a fierce legal battle is unfolding over the right of a railroad to condemn property for the construction of a 4.5-mile rail line. The line, proposed by the influential Sandersville Railroad, owned by a prominent Georgia family, aims to serve a rock quarry and potentially other industries. This contentious issue could set a precedent for property law not only in the state but also nationally.



Scheduled to commence on Monday, the hearing is expected to last three days, during which a hearing officer will gather testimony. The ensuing recommendation will be presented to the Georgia Public Service Commission, comprised of five elected members, who will ultimately make the decision on the railroad's legality.



The proposed rail line, connecting to the CSX railroad at Sparta, has ignited opposition from residents in the rural community. Their resistance is fueled by concerns that the rail line would facilitate the expansion of a quarry owned by Heidelberg Materials, a German firm publicly traded. The existing quarry has already been a source of discontent among locals due to noise, dust, and increased truck traffic.



Proponents of the rail project argue that its construction would prompt the quarry to relocate farther from residential areas, alleviate road congestion by replacing trucks with trains, and include the construction of protective berms for residents.



However, property owners affected by the potential condemnation express vehement opposition, contending that losing a 200-foot wide strip of their land to the railroad would mar the tranquility and value of their properties. They cherish the land for its serene ambiance, recreational activities such as hunting and fishing, and its significance to their family heritage. The outcome of this dispute will not only impact the immediate community but also shape property law discussions at a broader level within the state and across the nation.

