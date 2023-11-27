Romania PM Thanks Qatar For Gaza Evacuations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Bucharest: Ambassador of Qatar to Romania H E Osama bin Youssef Al Qaradawi took part in a meeting of Prime Minister of Romania H E Marcel Ciolacu with Ambassadors of Arab and Islamic countries accredited to Romania, held to discuss the developments in Gaza.
During the meeting, the Romanian Prime Minister thanked Qatar for its role in evacuating Romanian citizens from Gaza, as well as its efforts in reaching the humanitarian pause in the Strip. On the sidelines of the meeting, Romania's Prime Minister met with the Qatari Ambassador, and praised the relations between the two countries.
MENAFN27112023000063011010ID1107489273
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.