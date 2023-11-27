Romania PM Thanks Qatar For Gaza Evacuations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Bucharest: Ambassador of Qatar to Romania H E Osama bin Youssef Al Qaradawi took part in a meeting of Prime Minister of Romania H E Marcel Ciolacu with Ambassadors of Arab and Islamic countries accredited to Romania, held to discuss the developments in Gaza.

During the meeting, the Romanian Prime Minister thanked Qatar for its role in evacuating Romanian citizens from Gaza, as well as its efforts in reaching the humanitarian pause in the Strip. On the sidelines of the meeting, Romania's Prime Minister met with the Qatari Ambassador, and praised the relations between the two countries.