Jannah Palestine Charitable Exhibition To End Tomorrow

Doha, Qatar: In its constant support of social and humanitarian initiatives, Al Darwish Jewellery has organised a three-day Charitable Exhibition, in collaboration with Msheireb Museums, called“Palestine Jannah". The exhibition, which ends tomorrow, is taking place at Bin Jelmood House in Msheireb Museums from 12pm to 9pm.

A percentage of sales will be donated to“For Palestine” Qatar Charity's relief campaign.

Al Darwish Jewellery, in collaboration with Msheireb Museums, is hosting the charitable exhibition to commemorate the significant role of museums in fostering cultural exchange and enriching communities. The aim of this exhibition is to support Palestine and uphold the enduring spirit of its people, ensuring that the issue of Palestine remains at the forefront of everyone's minds.

Qatari citizens and residents have consistently demonstrated their unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, both as individuals and through the involvement of private companies and government institutions.

The exhibitors at this event have contributed their passion for exquisite jewelry, fashion, and home decor to offer visitors an opportunity to support our brethren in Palestine by purchasing items of their choice.

On this occasion, the General Manager of Msheireb Museums said:“We are pleased to host the charity exhibition to support our brothers in Palestine in cooperation with Al-Darwish Jewellery, as it is in line with the museum's objectives to raise awareness of human rights protection issues, and by hosting this charitable exhibition, we confirm our support for the Palestinian people and our support for the Palestinian cause.”

Abeer Abdullah Al Darwish, Executive Director of Al Darwish Jewellery, said:“At Al Darwish Jewellery, we believe that our role is not only limited to providing specific goods or merchandise to the Qatari market but also ensuring concerted efforts with all institutions operating in various sectors for support and we are ready to contribute and help spread awareness about all issues affecting human rights and to extend a helping hand to our brothers in Gaza. We present this exhibition from us to you, and from you to Palestine, hoping that God will make it sincere and acceptable and in the balance of all.”