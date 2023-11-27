Walmart Foundation Commits $1 Million To Support Humanitarian Aid In Gaza

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Walmart, Inc. and the Walmart Foundation have continued to look for ways to support people impacted by the devastating violence in Israel and Gaza that has unfolded over the past month following the terrorist attacks by Hamas. With the pause in fighting, the Walmart Foundation is committing $1 million to support Direct Relief , a nonprofit organization that will help provide emergency medical aid to civilians in Gaza as conditions permit.

This donation builds on the Walmart Foundation's $1 million investment made earlier in Magen David Adom 's emergency services work in Israel.

Our hearts remain with our associates, customers and members who have been personally impacted, as well as all those suffering as a result of this situation. Collectively, let's focus on demonstrating compassion and kindness to one another. At Walmart and Sam's Club we are working to ensure everyone feels they belong.

