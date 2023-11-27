Cigna Healthcare Appoints Hisham Radwan As CEO Of Cigna Insurance Saudi Arabia, Opens New Offices In The Kingdom - AETOS...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

Cigna Healthcare, International Health, the globally acclaimed health services company, has appointed Hisham Radwan as the Chief Executive Officer of Cigna Insurance Saudi Arabia. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for Cigna Healthcare as it opens its office in Riyadh after receiving authorization from the Insurance Authority (IA), making Cigna Healthcare the first international insurance company authorized to operate through a branch in Saudi Arabia.

Hisham will lead the rollout of Cigna Insurance Saudi Arabia's new service model in KSA. The model will enable the delivery of high-quality client and customer experience, as well as of services that are tailor-made to the Kingdom, and in line with its global service footprint.

Hisham arrives at the new venture with the experience of a distinguished career spanning over 30 years in finance and insurance management. Hisham has held several key leadership positions at various renowned organizations within the Kingdom. Hisham served as the CEO of TruDoc in the MEA region, where he successfully established operations in Saudi Arabia. He has also held the roles of Senior Vice President of Health at Tawuniya Insurance Company in KSA, Vice President for Aetna International in MEA, and Chief Commercial Officer for Bupa Arabia.

Commenting on his appointment, Hisham said: "Cigna Healthcare has maintained a strong presence in the region for nearly two decades, and I am honored to lead this expansion in Saudi Arabia, the largest market in the GCC. I look forward to leveraging my regional expertise to advance the company's mission of providing best-in-class, high-quality, affordable, and tailored health insurance solutions to this dynamic market."

The opening of the new office in Riyadh was attended by Jason Sadler, President of Cigna International Health, Jerome Droesch, Chief Executive Officer, Domestic Health and Health Services, International Health, and other senior leaders from Cigna Healthcare.

To offer the highest level of service, Cigna Worldwide Insurance Company Branch has partnered with Total Care Saudi (TCS), a leading Third-Party Administrator dually licensed and accredited by SAMA. This strategic alliance will grant members access to a comprehensive network of direct settlement providers.

Commenting on the opening of the new offices, Jason Sadler said:“The opening of Cigna Insurance Saudi Arabia's new office signals our expansion into Saudi Arabia, building on our solid experience across the Middle East region. We are committed to delivering expertise that can adapt to the unique needs of the country, all while upholding Cigna Healthcare's unwavering commitment to international service excellence.”

"Saudi Arabia holds a paramount importance in Cigna Healthcare's global strategy. As the largest market in the GCC, Saudi Arabia presents immense opportunities for Cigna Healthcare to deliver best-in-class, high-quality, and tailored health insurance solutions.” stated Jerome Droesch, CEO of Cigna International Markets Business for Domestic Health, and Health Services.” As we establish the foundation for enduring success in Saudi Arabia, we are committed to delivering expertise that can adapt to the unique needs of the country, all while upholding Cigna Healthcare's unwavering commitment to international service excellence."

About Cigna Healthcare

Cigna Healthcare is a global health service company dedicated to helping people improve their health and vitality. With a heritage of over 230 years, Cigna Healthcare is committed to delivering a better future built on the vitality of every individual and community by providing healthcare, clinical management, and wellness programs to employers, individuals, and governments around the world.

Operating for more than 19 years in the Middle East region, Cigna Healthcare serves the GCC markets and Lebanon through its locally regulated entities. The company delivers both health and wellness services to individuals, employers, and government entities in the region.

Cigna Healthcare maintains a global sales capability in 30 countries and jurisdictions, employing over 70,000 people that service more than 189 million customer relationships.



