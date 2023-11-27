Third Batch Of Palestinian Male Teenage Detainees Released By Israel As Part Of Swap Deal

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem/PNN/

The Israeli occupation released tonight 39 male teenage detainees as part of the third batch of prisoners released

in the Gaza-true exchange deal.

A bus and vehicles belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross transported several released detainees from the "Ofer" military prison to Martyr Yasser Arafat Square in the center of Ramallah, while the 21 Jerusalemite detainees were released from the "Al-Maskobiyah" detention center, where their families received them.

Hundreds of citizens received the released detainees, chanting slogans congratulating them on their release, while other placards called for the release of all detainees in Israeli occupation prisons.

