Elections In Serbia: 'Vučić's Party Now Controls The Whole State System'

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) Serbien im Wahlkampf: "Aleksandar Vučićs Partei kontrolliert heute den gesamten Staatsapparat" (original)



中文 (zh) 塞尔维亚大选:“武契奇的政党现在控制了整个国家机器”Français (fr) ((Le parti d'Aleksandar Vučić contrôle l'entier de l'appareil d'État serbe))

SWI swissinfo spoke to Swiss political scientist Daniel Bochsler, a professor at the University of Belgrade.

SWI swissinfo: Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić recently announced that a general election would be held on December 17, although his coalition seems solid enough. What do you think were his reasons for calling an early election?

Daniel Bochsler: It was already widely known that elections were coming. It's just that now a date has been set.

Whether there was any particular reason, I can't say. In the last ten years, early elections have become the rule, even if they are not really necessary, as the [governing] coalition is holding on.

The protests we saw during the summer might have had some effect.

SWI: You mean the protests against violence, after two mass shootings – one at a school, and one by an adult in the Belgrade region.

D.B.: The protests began as a reaction to those violent incidents, but then embraced the whole question of violence and a regime that is a cause of this violence in a variety of ways.

SWI: The current president, Aleksandar Vučić, was propaganda minister for Slobodan Milosević in the 1990s. Later he reinvented himself as a campaigner for joining the European Union. In the present geopolitical situation, he seems to be walking a fine line between Russia and the EU. How does Vucic manage to be so ambivalent and at the same time so successful?

D.B.: These days, this kind of thing is becoming familiar in Western Europe. Giorgia Meloni leads the government in Italy, and she has evolved from a post-fascist to a pragmatic right-wing politician.

The Progress Party here emerged from the split in the radical Serbian SNS Party as a post-fascist movement. It is now trying to come across as a grassroots centre-right party. Aleksandar Vučić is a figure who is popular with many Serbs. He always seems to be on TV, not necessarily in a political context. He has a good deal of talent, and he relies on cronyism and populism, spiced with a bit of nationalism.

Vučić strikes a chord with a wide range of citizens. Once his party achieved a majority in government, he then used undemocratic methods to close off the democratic arena.

Daniel Bochsler is Associate Professor in Nationalism Studies and Political Science at Central European University (CEU) and Full Professor in Political Science at the University of Belgrade. He received his PhD in Political Science from the University of Geneva. His research deals with the effect of political institutions and social diversity, particularly with ethnic diversity, mostly in democracies in Central and Eastern Europe, or worldwide. zVg.

SWI: In Switzerland you were co-project leader of Democracy Barometer, which analysed the state of democracy in many countries. You discussed the findings in a co-authored article on authoritarianism in Eastern Europe. At that time, 2020, you found that political pluralism in Serbia and Hungary had been suppressed by the major parties in government. How have things developed since then, in your view?

D.B.: In Serbia, democracy has declined further. The state and civil service are being used by the government for its own partisan purposes. Media close to the regime are recruited for the regime's campaigns. Independent reporting media are at a constant disadvantage.

SWI: What sort of disadvantage do you mean?

D.B.: They get bought up, or their distribution range is restricted. The most significant issue is the broadcasting licence. TV stations independent of the government cannot get a national licence now. And TV is the main medium people consume.

Nationwide broadcasting licences go to privately-owned TV stations where the standard is particularly low – reporting that does not just cosy up to the government, but is really poor-quality. The assignment of broadcast frequency bands is the heaviest form of censorship of the media.

The wave of protests took that up as an issue, because some of the privately-owned broadcasters where Vučić often likes to make presidential speeches have a range of programmes that glorify violence.

SWI: This wave of protests happened, and there is an opposition in parliament. But is there any real likelihood of the elections bringing about change in the country?

D.B.: That will emerge in the coming weeks. Support for the governing party is declining, according to the polls. But there is no unified opposition. There may be change locally, say in Belgrade itself. Nationwide that is looking very unlikely.

On June 9, tens of thousands of people demonstrated in Serbia's capital Belgrade against the government's handling of two killing sprees. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

SWI: What would change look like? The opposition includes some ultra-nationalist parties, which are to the right of the Progress Party. Even the coalition led by Marinika Tepic , where there are mostly moderate groupings, is very divided.

D.B.: That coalition is united on one issue, which is the key one when dealing with a regime like this. It is: do we want to get back to democracy and the rule of law?

This is one of the most urgent political problems in Serbia. Since the protest movement started, the government has been trying to divide the opposition against itself. The government is trying to bring the Kosovo issue front and centre, to show that the opposition is not united on that issue.

The opposition tries to skirt around that issue and focus on democracy basics: do we want the rule of law, do we want to put a stop to the links between government and mafia – or do we want to go on like this?

There is more unity there than might first appear when looking at it from the outside – even if you have Fascists marching to the same tune as Liberals and Greens.